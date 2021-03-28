Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. 6,176,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

