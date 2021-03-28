Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 156,265 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,354,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,278. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 431.20, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

