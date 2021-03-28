Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,569.43

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,569.43 ($20.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,716 ($22.42). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,714 ($22.39), with a volume of 26,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The firm has a market cap of £985.93 million and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

