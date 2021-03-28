Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.