Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,804 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

