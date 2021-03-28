Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $267.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $274.06.

