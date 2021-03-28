Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

