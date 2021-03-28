Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,660 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 689,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,824 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.