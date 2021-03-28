Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

