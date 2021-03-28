Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.62. 17,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

