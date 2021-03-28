Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,662.98 or 1.00129492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00085380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.