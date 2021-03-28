reflect.finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $353,359.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $12.59 million and $353,359.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,897 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

