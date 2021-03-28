Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $33.22

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $32.38. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

