Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ NISN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

