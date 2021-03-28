Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $102,777,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $6,531,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

