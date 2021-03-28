Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 423,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.