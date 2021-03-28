Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

