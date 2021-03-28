Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

