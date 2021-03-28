Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.