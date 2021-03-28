Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

