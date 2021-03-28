Resolute Partners Group Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.