Resolute Partners Group Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,238 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

