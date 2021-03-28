Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,978 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.13 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

