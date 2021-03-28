Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $15,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

