Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.