Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,929 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a P/E ratio of -146.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

