Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,400 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

