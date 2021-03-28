Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 38,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

