Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 48,800 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 395.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

