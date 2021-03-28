Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $145.52 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

