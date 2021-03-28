Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.