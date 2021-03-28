RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.15. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $194.99 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

