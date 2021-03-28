RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 119,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,570. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

