RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

RMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 6,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

