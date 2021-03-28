Riverpark Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,395. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

