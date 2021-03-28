Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

