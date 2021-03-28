Robecosam AG Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cerner by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.43. 1,549,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,895. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

