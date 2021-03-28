Robecosam AG Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 1.46% of Comfort Systems USA worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 138,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

