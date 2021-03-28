Robecosam AG Has $64.43 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,930,000 shares during the quarter. Plug Power makes up 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $64,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 20,150,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,931,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.