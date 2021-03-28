Robecosam AG Sells 135,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,530 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 790,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

