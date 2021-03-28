Robecosam AG Sells 3,240,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240,000 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.12% of NIO worth $76,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,039,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,048,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

