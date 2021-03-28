Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $189,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $273.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.