Ryder System (NYSE:R) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

R stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

