Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $23.91 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

