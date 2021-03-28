S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 450.9% in March

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 450.9% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCPPF stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

