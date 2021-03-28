Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,722,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,420,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

DoorDash stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

