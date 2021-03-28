Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.