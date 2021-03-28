Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,455,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

