Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

