Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

